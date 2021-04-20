PBT Podcast: Talking Stephen Curry, West playoff chase with Drew Shiller

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry is on the kind of roll that is getting the attention of fans, MVP voters, and opponents alike. It’s electrifying.

What does Curry’s streak mean for the Warriors’ playoff chances this season? What does it mean for the franchise going forward as it looks ahead to next season and beyond?

Drew Shiller, the Warriors outsider from NBC Sports Bay Area, joins Dan Feldman and myself to break it all down. We also get into the wide-open playoff chase in the West, not sleeping on Utah or Phoenix, and does the entire conference come down to the health of Anthony Davis and LeBron James?

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.