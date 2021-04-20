Pacers’ JaKarr Sampson ejected for skirmish with Spurs (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson left the court well before officials made their ruling.

He apparently foresaw his ejection.

Sampson got a personal foul, technical foul and ejection for his role in a not-quite fight with Spurs players Patty Mills and Rudy Gay. Mills (the primary San Antonio participant) and Gay (who tussled with Sampson while pulling everyone apart) also received technical fouls.

On the prior possession, Sampson bumped Mills while jostling for rebounding position. On the other end, Mills and Sampson shouldered each other.

Then it really escalated: Sampson pushed Mills, squared up then got right in Mills’ face.

The whole incident probably looked worse because of how aggressively Justin Holiday pulled Sampson away.

A reason for so much frustration: Indiana – playing with an injured Myles Turner – was on its way to a 109-94 loss. The Pacers (26-31) have lost three straight and fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference.