Clippers: Kawhi Leonard out until at least next week with foot injury

The NBA said last week its injury rate was slightly down.

It sure doesn’t feel that way right now – though, once again, maybe star injuries are skewing perception.

Tonight alone, the Nets announced James Harden suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and the Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard for at least several days.

Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard, out tonight versus Portland, has been managing right foot soreness and will be reevaluated next week.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:

Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard's right foot: "More of a precautionary thing. … We just thought going down the stretch of the season it was smart to get him as healthy as possible." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 21, 2021

Ty Lue said that Kawhi Leonard wants to play but that sitting him "is just smart to do it right now. … Right now we're doing the right thing by Kawhi." https://t.co/dHNTYYmTjT — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 21, 2021

Leonard’s health is a perpetually thorny issue. Hopefully, this foot problem is as unurgent as Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Leonard rested a game, missed three games with right foot soreness, played 23 minutes against the Timberwolves on Sunday and is now out again with right foot soreness.

He has played 46 of the Clippers’ 59 games this season. That’s 78% – similar to last season (79%) and the season before (73%). Considering the unique complications of this season, he could probably stand to have his physical burdened eased.

The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a two-game buffer in either direction. Though it’d be helpful to have Leonard playing, readying for the playoffs is the priority.

L.A.’s schedule into next week: