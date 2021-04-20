Clippers: Kawhi Leonard out until at least next week with foot injury

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT
The NBA said last week its injury rate was slightly down.

It sure doesn’t feel that way right now – though, once again, maybe star injuries are skewing perception.

Tonight alone, the Nets announced James Harden suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and the Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard for at least several days.

Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard, out tonight versus Portland, has been managing right foot soreness and will be reevaluated next week.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:

Leonard’s health is a perpetually thorny issue. Hopefully, this foot problem is as unurgent as Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Leonard rested a game, missed three games with right foot soreness, played 23 minutes against the Timberwolves on Sunday and is now out again with right foot soreness.

He has played 46 of the Clippers’ 59 games this season. That’s 78% – similar to last season (79%) and the season before (73%). Considering the unique complications of this season, he could probably stand to have his physical burdened eased.

The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a two-game buffer in either direction. Though it’d be helpful to have Leonard playing, readying for the playoffs is the priority.

L.A.’s schedule into next week:

  • Tonight: at Trail Blazers
  • Wednesday: vs. Grizzlies
  • Friday: at Rockets
  • Monday: at Pelicans
  • Following Wednesday: at Suns
  • Following Saturday: vs. Nuggets

