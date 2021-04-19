Rockets’ Sterling Brown victim of assault Sunday, will make full recovery

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets
Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault Sunday in Miami that led to facial lacerations, the Rockets announced on Monday.

Brown will make a full recovery and is with the team in Miami, the team announced. He will not play Monday against the Heat due to a previous knee injury. Here is the full announcement from the Rockets:

Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault.  He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants.  He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.  Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided more details.

Brown was jumped outside of a club in Miami late Sunday night, hit in the head with a bottle and needed medical attention into Monday, sources tell The Athletic. Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident said it was a serious altercation.

Coach Sterling Brown gave an update saying fortunately Brown will recover.

 

Brown is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, playing more than 24 minutes a night. He has missed the last four games because of his knee issues.

Last year, Brown settled a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee that accused police officers of an unlawful race-based arrest and excessive force from an incident over a parking space back in January 2018. As part of the settlement, the city of Milwaukee admitted to a constitutional violation of Brown’s rights and incorporated changes in Milwaukee Police Department procedures for similar situations.

Here's more on the Rockets

NBA: APR 11 Pistons at Clippers
NBA Power Rankings: Clippers take turn on top with Suns right behind
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns move up to second as West dominates top five
76ers president Daryl Morey and Ben Simmons
Daryl Morey says 3-pointers worth too much: ‘It skews the game’