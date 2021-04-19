Rockets’ Sterling Brown victim of assault Sunday, will make full recovery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault Sunday in Miami that led to facial lacerations, the Rockets announced on Monday.

Brown will make a full recovery and is with the team in Miami, the team announced. He will not play Monday against the Heat due to a previous knee injury. Here is the full announcement from the Rockets:

Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided more details.

Brown was jumped outside of a club in Miami late Sunday night, hit in the head with a bottle and needed medical attention into Monday, sources tell The Athletic. Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident said it was a serious altercation.

Coach Sterling Brown gave an update saying fortunately Brown will recover.

Stephen Silas on Sterling Brown who the Rockets said was the victim of an assault, but expected to make a full recovery: “I have spoken to him and he’s doing better..Thankfully he’s gonna be okay.” Stephen says Sterling is with the team in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Bf7e8vQ733 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021

Brown is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, playing more than 24 minutes a night. He has missed the last four games because of his knee issues.

Last year, Brown settled a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee that accused police officers of an unlawful race-based arrest and excessive force from an incident over a parking space back in January 2018. As part of the settlement, the city of Milwaukee admitted to a constitutional violation of Brown’s rights and incorporated changes in Milwaukee Police Department procedures for similar situations.