Pacers star Domantas Sabonis tips ball into own basket (video)

I’m not saying Domantas Sabonis lost track of where he was then deliberately tipped the ball into the Pacers’ own basket.

But if that’s what happened, would it have looked any different?

Every once in a while, a player tips a contested rebound or contested loose ball into his own basket. But Sabonis faced no Hawks pressure for the ball. In fact, Atlanta forward Solomon Hill – who had his back turned was walking away from the rim – got credit for the basket as the closest Hawk.

At least this didn’t happen in a tight game. Atlanta was already ahead decisively, on its way to a 129-117 victory.