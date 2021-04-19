Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs declares for 2021 NBA Draft

After hitting the game-winner in Gonzaga’s Final Four victory over UCLA then jumping on a table in jubilation, Jalen Suggs said he always wanted to emulate Kobe Bryant’s and Dwyane Wade’s iconic celebrations.
Now, Suggs can follow Bryant and Wade – as NBA players.
Suggs is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced on ESPN today.
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is the likely No. 1 pick, and USC’s Evan Mobley is commonly considered the draft’s second-best prospect. But Suggs isn’t far behind – if at all. He could go No. 1.
Suggs impressed during his freshman year with his athleticism, tenacity and two-way production. The 6-foot-4 guard could use more offensive polish, but he’s just 19. He’s already pretty good and has the tools to reach an even higher upside.