Watch Bam Adebayo hit pull-up game-winner, lift Heat past Nets

Miami was without its star and glue, Jimmy Butler.

The Heat still had Bam Adebayo.

With the game tied and time for one final shot, Adebayo faced up and isolated against Jeff Green, drove left and got to his baseline spot 13 feet out, pulled up, and nailed the game-winner.

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN… BAM ADEBAYO! pic.twitter.com/PN3YYCSB6B — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 18, 2021

Adebayo finished the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Goran Dragic added 18 off the bench for the Heat.

Landry Shamet led the Nets with 30.

Kevin Durant started the game scoring the first eight points for the Nets, but then on a drive to the basket Trevor Ariza inadvertently kneed Durant in the left thigh. Durant left the game not to return. That left Kyrie Irving as the lone one of Brooklyn’s big three on the court, and he finished with 20 points and nine assists.

However, Adebayo and Miami got the last shot — and the win.