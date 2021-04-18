Lakers will not visit White House due COVID-19 protocols, scheduling issues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Joe Biden was elected president, NBA players were excited to restart the tradition of going to the White House for an official celebration. Remember this exchange between Draymond Green and LeBron James the day after the election.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

In two weeks the Lakers will be in the nation’s capital to face the Wizards, but the Lakers could not arrange a visit to the White House due to scheduling issues and COVID-19 protocols, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. According to the report, some future event with the President may be scheduled, but it will not be the traditional White House visit with the commander and chief.

The last NBA championship team to visit the White House was LeBron’s 2016 Cavaliers team, which visited Barack Obama days after the election that saw Donald Trump voted into the highest office in the land.

The coronavirus has thrown off the Lakers’ title celebrations beyond a White House visit. There was no traditional parade through Los Angeles due to the coronavirus and, while the team passed out championship rings, the Lakers’ championship banner has yet to be unveiled because fans have not been in Staples Center until this week. The unveiling is scheduled for May 12, the final Lakers’ regular season game.