Juan Toscano-Anderson suffers concussion after dive over scorers’ table

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was the kind of hustle play that has made Juan Toscano-Anderson a favorite with fans.

Midway through the fourth quarter against Boston, he dove out of bounds to save a ball and ended up flying over the scorer’s table, crashing to the floor and not getting up quickly. Soon Warriors teammates and game officials were frantically waiving over the Warriors medical team.

He eventually got up and walked to the locker room holding towels over his head to stop the bleeding; he eventually needed stitches.

JTA went to the back after hurting himself on a hustle play pic.twitter.com/SfLUs7XQqU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2021

After the game, the Warriors announced that Toscano-Anderson would enter the league’s concussion protocol.

“That’s a competitor,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said (via the AP). “Juan is a guy … you want that guy on your team. That’s all.”

Toscano-Anderson, who is on a two-way contract with the Warriors, Tweeted later that he was doing well — and would make that play again.