Report: MRI clean but Mitchell to miss several games with sprained ankle

This was as good of news as Utah Jazz fans could have hoped for.

An MRI on the right ankle of Donovan Mitchell showed no structural damage, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The All-Star guard will miss “several games” but appears to have escaped the worst of it.

MRI on right ankle sprain of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell revealed no structural damage, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to miss several games before he’s cleared to return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2021

Expect the Jazz to be cautious with Mitchell’s return, it can’t afford for this injury to linger into the postseason.

The injury occurred in the third quarter Friday against Indiana when Mitchell lept to block an outlet pass and landed awkwardly. He had to be helped by teammates back to the locker room.

It’s a blow to the Jazz as they try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the West over the final month of the season. Mitchell played his best basketball of late, averaging 36.8 points per game in the five games before facing Indiana. At 42-14, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA, but a key part of their success is that they have been the healthiest team among the contenders, not having lost a key part of their core for an extended period of time. That changes somewhat now but could have been much worse.

Wojnarowski adds that Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Derrick Favors are all out for the Jazz on Saturday against the Lakers.