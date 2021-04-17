NBA fines Raptors $25k for violating league rest/injury reporting rules

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT
Friday night against Orlando, the Raptors sat Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, both for “rest,” according to the official report.

That is going to cost the Raptors organization $25,000 for “failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting.”

The Raptors were fined more for procedure than the fact the two stars sat out during a compressed part of the schedule for Toronto, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Expect to see a lot of stars to sit out over the next month as teams try to avoid injuries and get players right heading into the playoffs.

