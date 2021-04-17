NBA fines Raptors $25k for violating league rest/injury reporting rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday night against Orlando, the Raptors sat Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, both for “rest,” according to the official report.

That is going to cost the Raptors organization $25,000 for “failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting.”

The Raptors were fined more for procedure than the fact the two stars sat out during a compressed part of the schedule for Toronto, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

The Raptors just played 8 games in 12 days, Lowry’s 35 & dealing with a lingering toe infection, and Siakam/Anunoby recently recovered from COVID. The fine has more to do with transparency (or lack thereof) from the team re: injuries/rest than it does the decision to sit guys out — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2021

Expect to see a lot of stars to sit out over the next month as teams try to avoid injuries and get players right heading into the playoffs.