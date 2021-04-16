USC’s Evan Mobley, likely top-two pick, declares for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cade Cunningham will probably be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

If anyone supplants him, USC big Evan Mobley is the best bet.

Mobley:

LEAGUE BOUND! I’ve dreamed about turning pro since I was a kid. Come along for the journey: https://t.co/mIpfUaZRy0 #1of1 #NFT pic.twitter.com/nD1uTVkSkv — Evan Mobley (@evan_mobley7) April 16, 2021

Mobley has incredible defensive ability. A 7-footer with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and nice hops, he protects the rim well. He also moves so fluidly in space.

Offensively, he’s best screening, rolling and finishing above the rim. His ball-handling unlocks a higher ceiling, though. Mobley has shown tantalizing flashes as a passer, and his jumper is coming along.

Mobley holds his own inside on both ends, but he has room to get stronger. That’ll probably happen naturally for Mobley, who’ll turn 20 before the draft. When it does, watch out.

You have just read about Mobley’s draft declaration. You’ve even had an opportunity to see the snazzy graphic made for the occasion. If that’s not enough, you can buy “ownership” of the announcement through the NFT, I guess. At least this NFT comes with actually desirable accompaniments – a signed USC jersey, a signed NBA jersey, tickets to a game his rookie year and a meet-and-greet afterward.