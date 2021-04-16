Steph Curry says he has ‘sick mind’ about checking social media, then likes Tweet during halftime

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
Stephen Curry wasn’t kidding.

He went on the Dubs Talk podcast at NBC Sports Bay Area and talked about a variety of things — his first and favorite no-look pass, seeing Reggie Miller and Ray Allen as the best shooters and the guys he wants to pass on the all-time lists, his smack-talk style — but the topic eventually turned to his checking social media for fuel and motivation.

“I do read a lot. Maybe I have a sick mind but it’s pure entertainment for me… It’s hilarious… It matters that people care. I hope that doesn’t fade away.”

How much does Curry check social media? Grant Liffmann of NBC Sports Bay Area Tweeted at Curry that he and his wife were impressed with his first half against Oklahoma City, and Curry liked the Tweet — during halftime of the game.

Then on Thursday night, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area asked Curry to do an airplane celebration during the second half of Golden State’s win over Cleveland — and he did.

Check out the full Dubs Talk podcast with Curry, it’s worth the listen.

