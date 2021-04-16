Report: Boston Celtics to sign Jabari Parker to two-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are shuffling around frontcourt depth at the end of their bench, but this is not a move that will impact Boston’s playoff chase or in the postseason (if it does, they have much bigger problems).

The Celtics have agreed to terms with free agent big man Jabari Parker, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Jabari Parker has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

Jabari Parker — the former No. 2 overall pick — has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics, sources said. Parker, a career 14.8 points per game scorer, gives Boston some depth in frontcourt. https://t.co/MBe2PXC5Fu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

That is an incredibly rosy picture of Parker. Since he was drafted No. 2 in 2014, the game has shifted away from his back-to-the-basket style of play and he has not adapted — he started the season on Sacramento, played in just three games, and they let him go.

Most likely, the second year of this contract is non-guaranteed (or with a small enough guarantee it doesn’t matter).

To make room for Parker on the roster, the Celtics are waiving Moritz Wagner. One reason for that is Parker plays more of the four, while Wagner — who averaged 5.6 points a game in the nine games he got into for the Celtics — is a backup five. Tacko Fall fills the role of fourth center on this team well, they don’t need Wagner. The hope is likely that Parker can provide scoring to some bench units that have lacked it during the regular season (Parker can get some buckets).

It’s also low risk for the Celtics — they get to take a look close at Parker the rest of this season, and if it doesn’t work out they don’t bring him back next season.