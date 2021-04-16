Report: Boston Celtics to sign Jabari Parker to two-year contract

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT
The Celtics are shuffling around frontcourt depth at the end of their bench, but this is not a move that will impact Boston’s playoff chase or in the postseason (if it does, they have much bigger problems).

The Celtics have agreed to terms with free agent big man Jabari Parker, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is an incredibly rosy picture of Parker. Since he was drafted No. 2 in 2014, the game has shifted away from his back-to-the-basket style of play and he has not adapted — he started the season on Sacramento, played in just three games, and they let him go.

Most likely, the second year of this contract is non-guaranteed (or with a small enough guarantee it doesn’t matter).

To make room for Parker on the roster, the Celtics are waiving Moritz Wagner. One reason for that is Parker plays more of the four, while Wagner — who averaged 5.6 points a game in the nine games he got into for the Celtics — is a backup five. Tacko Fall fills the role of fourth center on this team well, they don’t need Wagner. The hope is likely that Parker can provide scoring to some bench units that have lacked it during the regular season (Parker can get some buckets).

It’s also low risk for the Celtics — they get to take a look close at Parker the rest of this season, and if it doesn’t work out they don’t bring him back next season.

