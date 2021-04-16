Curry says he has “sick mind” about checking social media, then likes Tweet during halftime

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry wasn’t kidding.

He went on the Dubs Talk podcast at NBC Sports Bay Area and talked about a variety of things — his first and favorite no-look pass, seeing Reggie Miller and Ray Allen as the best shooters and the guys he wants to pass on the all-time lists, his smack-talk style — but the topic eventually turned to his checking social media for fuel and motivation.



“I do read a lot. Maybe I have a sick mind but it’s pure entertainment for me… It’s hilarious… It matters that people care. I hope that doesn’t fade away.”

How much does Curry check social media? Grant Liffmann of NBC Sports Bay Area Tweeted at Curry that he and his wife were impressed with his first half against Oklahoma City, and Curry liked the Tweet — during halftime of the game.

Steph Curry liking this tweet at halftime of a game in which he dropped 42 pts in 3 quarters is a new level of badass pic.twitter.com/Pdbacgn7Et — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) April 15, 2021

Then on Thursday night, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area asked Curry to do an airplane celebration during the second half of Golden State’s win over Cleveland — and he did.

During halftime, @KerithBurke asked Steph to do an airplane celebration and he did it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ynJnwj1RnD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2021

Check out the full Dubs Talk podcast with Curry, it’s worth the listen.