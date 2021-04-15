NBA players react to sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For 15 years, when LaMarcus Aldridge went to work on the left block there was little anyone in the league could do to stop him. The big man out of Texas was a master who could post anyone up but also space up and space the floor, and over the course of his career grew into an offensive force and a five-time All-NBA player.

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of only 25 players in NBA history with 19,000+ career points and 8,000+ career rebounds. A 7x All-Star and 5x All-NBA. Hell of a career. pic.twitter.com/CLqqVFVNn2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2021

Aldridge’s sudden retirement on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat and ensuing health concerns shocked the NBA world.

The reaction around the NBA on social media to Aldridge stepping away was one of love and respect, starting with his former teammates in Portland.

Blazers star @Dame_Lillard joined @JalenRose and @djacoby as the LaMarcus Aldridge retirement news broke, and immediately asked Portland to RETIRE #12 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtkPSCzdR3 — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) April 15, 2021

@aldridge_12, the realist I've ever met. We played together 1 season, and you would think we've known each other for decades. Your " star" stature never changed you. You never looked at yourself like that, you were just "LA". I always loved that about you. My brother for life. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/UKTZyDNKNw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 15, 2021

One of the toughest match ups I had to face! Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy family time… https://t.co/1wNKwK5iJ7 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 15, 2021

Legendary run my brother! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/oCAzEzRLdk — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 15, 2021