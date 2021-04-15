NBA players react to sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

For 15 years, when LaMarcus Aldridge went to work on the left block there was little anyone in the league could do to stop him. The big man out of Texas was a master who could post anyone up but also space up and space the floor, and over the course of his career grew into an offensive force and a five-time All-NBA player.

Aldridge’s sudden retirement on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat and ensuing health concerns shocked the NBA world.

The reaction around the NBA on social media to Aldridge stepping away was one of love and respect, starting with his former teammates in Portland.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Nets big LaMarcus Aldridge
Nets big LaMarcus Aldridge retires due to irregular heartbeat
C.J. McCollum in Trail Blazers-Magic
Attention Orlando Magic, C.J. McCollum’s brother: Higher defensive...
NBA: APR 11 Pistons at Clippers
NBA Power Rankings: Clippers take turn on top with Suns right behind