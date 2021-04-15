Michael Jordan to present late Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant shared a special bond.

Bryant idolized Jordan. Bryant modeled his game after Jordan. Bryant even gained the respect of Jordan (eventually).

That’s why Bryant once chose Jordan (or Phil Jackson) as his ideal presenter into the Hall of Fame.

After Bryant tragically became the rare all-time great to die before getting enshrined in the Hall of Fame, there could be nobody else. Michael Jordan – the greatest player of all time – will present the late Kobe Bryant as a member of the Hall of Fame.

All 2020 inductees with their presenters (Hall of Fame class) for the May 15 ceremony:

Kobe Bryant: Michael Jordan (2009)

Tim Duncan: David Robinson (2009)

Kevin Garnett: Isiah Thomas (2000)

Rudy Tomjanovich: Calvin Murphy (1993) and Hakeem Olajuwon (2008)

Eddie Sutton: John Calipari (2015), Bill Self (2017) and Sidney Moncrief (2019)

Tamika Catchings: Alonzo Mourning (2014) and Dawn Staley (2013)

Kim Mulkey: Michael Jordan (2009)

Patrick Baumann: Russ Granik (2013) and Vlade Divac (2019)

Barbara Stevens: Geno Auriemma (2006) and Muffet McGraw (2017)

Having established Hall of Famers present new members might be the very best thing the Basketball Hall of Fame does. It’s a wonderful way to link the sport’s generations.

Jordan presenting Bryant will be particularly special.