Luka Doncic isn’t thrilled the seventh-place Mavericks could need the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.
He did his part Wednesday to get Dallas into more-favorable postseason position.
With the Mavericks down two and 1.8 seconds left, Doncic caught an inbound pass then sunk an off-balance 3-point floater to give Dallas a 114-113 victory over the Grizzlies.
Doncic is certainly developing a flair for game-winning 3-pointers. Though the stakes were lower than his game-winner against the Clippers in last year’s playoffs, Doncic made Wednesday memorable by knocking down such a wild shot.
Memphis guard Grayson Allen missed both free throws after getting intentionally fouled on the prior possession.
Dallas (30-24) is now 2.5 games up on the eighth-place Grizzlies and within one game of the sixth-place Trail Blazers. The top six teams in each conference advance directly from the regular season to the playoffs. Teams in seventh through 10th enter a play-in tournament that gives significant advantage to higher seeds.