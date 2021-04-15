Mavericks’ Luka Doncic leans into game-winning 3-point floater vs. Grizzlies (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2021, 12:19 AM EDT
Luka Doncic isn’t thrilled the seventh-place Mavericks could need the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

He did his part Wednesday to get Dallas into more-favorable postseason position.

With the Mavericks down two and 1.8 seconds left, Doncic caught an inbound pass then sunk an off-balance 3-point floater to give Dallas a 114-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Doncic is certainly developing a flair for game-winning 3-pointers. Though the stakes were lower than his game-winner against the Clippers in last year’s playoffs, Doncic made Wednesday memorable by knocking down such a wild shot.

Memphis guard Grayson Allen missed both free throws after getting intentionally fouled on the prior possession.

Dallas (30-24) is now 2.5 games up on the eighth-place Grizzlies and within one game of the sixth-place Trail Blazers. The top six teams in each conference advance directly from the regular season to the playoffs. Teams in seventh through 10th enter a play-in tournament that gives significant advantage to higher seeds.

