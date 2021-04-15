James Wiseman has knee surgery, out for rest of season

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

This was expected after James Wiseman went down with a knee injury last week, but now it is official.

Wiseman is out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

Meniscus repairs are common around the NBA and players who have had them at a young age — recently players such as Zion Williamson or Kristaps Porzingis — are able to bounce back to pre-injury levels of athleticism with time. The Warriors will give Wiseman time to get right.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in his rookie season. He had started the team’s last 10 games before his injury took him out, and had shown flashes of why the 7-footer out of Memphis was the Warriors No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He also looked like a rookie and a bit overwhelmed by the NBA game’s speed at times, especially on the defensive end. This was not a surprise to the Warriors or anyone, it was understood before the draft he would be a project and his full potential would take a few years to reach.

This injury throws a wrench in offseason development plans, but it is something Wiseman can overcome.

Check out more on the Warriors

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
Kerr admits he doesn’t know if Wiseman will develop fast enough to...
2019 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
Steph Curry says he has ‘sick mind’ about checking social media,...
Watch Curry score 30+ for ninth straight game, Warriors top Cavaliers