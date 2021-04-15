It’s official: James Wiseman has knee surgery, out for rest of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was expected after James Wiseman went down with a knee injury last week, but now it is official.

Wiseman is out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today to repair a right meniscal tear. James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September. pic.twitter.com/agxkeyMpif — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 15, 2021

Meniscus repairs are common around the NBA and players who have had them at a young age — recently players such as Zion Williamson or Kristaps Porzingis — are able to bounce back to pre-injury levels of athleticism with time. The Warriors will give Wiseman time to get right.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in his rookie season. He had started the team’s last 10 games before his injury took him out, and had shown flashes of why the 7-footer out of Memphis was the Warriors No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He also looked like a rookie and a bit overwhelmed by the NBA game’s speed at times, especially on the defensive end. This was not a surprise to the Warriors or anyone, it was understood before the draft he would be a project and his full potential would take a few years to reach.

This injury throws a wrench in offseason development plans, but it is something Wiseman can overcome.