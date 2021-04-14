Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feeling what he called basketball depression, Reggie Jackson said he considered retiring in 2020. Instead, he took a buyout from the Pistons and joined the Clippers.

He sure looked happier in his return to Detroit on Wednesday.

Especially after hitting the game-winner in L.A.’s 100-98 victory.

The Pistons led by 11 with 4:30 left and still held a three-point lead and the ball with 30 seconds left. But Nicolas Batum stripped Jerami Grant, and Jackson hit the tying 3-pointer on the other end.

Rather than Detroit getting the final shot, Amir Coffey stole Saddiq Bey‘s inbound pass. That set the stage for Jackson’s game-winner in the final seconds.

Jackson led the Clippers – who played without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverley – with 29 points.

Facing his former teams just brings out the best in Jackson.