NBA: No players tested positive for coronavirus in last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA had been going through a period of one new coronavirus case among players per week.

Even better than one: Zero.

NBA release:

Of the 488 players tested for COVID-19 since April 7, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test.

Coronavirus rates are falling as vaccinations increase.

This doesn’t mean the NBA is completely over the hump. The league also had weeks with no new cases in December and February.

But post-pandemic life is within sight. The fewer people that contract coronavirus until then, the better. And it doesn’t get any better than no new cases.