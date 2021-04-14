NBA: No players tested positive for coronavirus in last week

The NBA had been going through a period of one new coronavirus case among players per week.
Even better than one: Zero.
NBA release:
Of the 488 players tested for COVID-19 since April 7, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test.
Coronavirus rates are falling as vaccinations increase.
This doesn’t mean the NBA is completely over the hump. The league also had weeks with no new cases in December and February.
But post-pandemic life is within sight. The fewer people that contract coronavirus until then, the better. And it doesn’t get any better than no new cases.