Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Magic have allowed 112.7 points per 100 possessions this season – the NBA’s eighth-worst defensive rating. The Trail Blazers have fared even worse with C.J. McCollum on the floor, allowing 113.5 points per 100 possessions.

These are not statistics to brag about.

Yet…

Orlando implicitly bragged about its high defensive rating in a since-deleted trivia tweet.

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

who’s going to tell them? pic.twitter.com/DmY94IZ4UT — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 13, 2021

And Errick McCollum defended his brother’s defense by highlighting the Portland guard’s higher-than-average defensive rating:

I speak facts not opinion/bias. So besides my experience & knowledge of game here’s a fact for you. The avg. defensive rating for an NBA player is 110.6. CJs defensive rating is 113.5. He’s above average by every defensive metric used to evaluate players. What liability? Carry on https://t.co/hJzD9OSS4D — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) April 14, 2021

Unlike the Magic, Errick McCollum didn’t delete his tweet. Instead, he shifted his argument:

But the Trail Blazers overall team defensive rating on the season is 116.1. So if he’s at 113.5 that means the team is better with him on the court defensively https://t.co/c99tTyRY0W — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) April 14, 2021

But the Trail Blazers overall team defensive rating on the season is 116.1. So if he’s at 113.5 that means the team is better with him on the court defensively. https://t.co/NfIv4sasgQ — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) April 14, 2021

Hahah they don’t understand when you have injuries, changes in rotations, new personnel coming from offseason. It takes time to get defensive chemistry and to establish that identity. Hard to do that or even practice it with all the unfortunate injuries Blazers have had https://t.co/UBftzCZcSJ — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) April 14, 2021

I think Nurk out for awhile hurt the defense, & let’s not forget about Zac Collins. Agile, versatile big who can guard multiple positions, pnr & defend the rim. I believe when you add those two into the mix, it creates more depth, diff rotations, more flexibility in def schemes — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) April 14, 2021

These are good points! Defensive rating is a team stat, though it’s often ascribed to players. That’s why I prefer to say, “The Trail Blazers have a 113.5 defensive rating with McCollum on the floor” rather than “McCollum has a 113.5 defensive rating.”

It indicates something positive about McCollum’s defense that the Trail Blazers have allowed fewer points per possession with him on the floor than without him.

But that isn’t the full story, either. McCollum has played more with Portland’s most versatile and arguably best defender, Robert Covington, than with anyone else. The other player in the discussion for the Trail Blazers’ best defender, Jusuf Nurkic, has played a high majority of his minutes with McCollum.

Some advanced defensive statistics attempt to incorporate those factors into a single metric. McCollum’s…

With all three measures, average is 0. But the tricky part: In all three, higher is better. So, McCollum rates slightly below average by defensive estimated plus-minus, well above average by defensive real-plus minus and slightly above average by defensive RAPTOR.

This can get confusing.

But defensive rating is a fairly simple statistic.* It’s just points allowed per 100 possessions. Once you know that, higher is obviously worse.

So, when someone makes the (understandable) mistake of using a higher defensive rating to show “better” defense, yeah, it can still be funny.

*Basketball-Reference previously published a more complicated individual “defensive rating.” That unreliable statistic has fallen by the wayside. Higher was worse in that metric, too.

By the way, the answer to the Magic’s trivia question: 1989-90, Orlando’s inaugural season (114.3 defensive rating). The Magic went 18-64 that year, which should have been a clue a high defensive rating isn’t good.

That’s really the best way to keep this straight: Look for players like Rudy Gobert and teams like the Lakers. Whichever side of the spectrum they’re on – whether it’s a positive or negative number – is probably the good side.