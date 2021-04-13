Watch Stephen Curry pass Wilt Chamberlain to become Warriors all-time leading scorer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That didn’t take long.

Stephen Curry entered Monday night needing 19 points to pass Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and it took all of one quarter to get there. Curry scored his 17,784 career point on a driving layup in the first quarter.

1️⃣7️⃣,7️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ Steph Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in Warriors franchise history pic.twitter.com/6t7WdHot8r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

What a moment

What a milestone

What a career pic.twitter.com/W6sfcXg5dF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Steph is now the Warriors franchise leader in points scored 🐐 https://t.co/38tWcyAyyB pic.twitter.com/T4ElD5G9kr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Curry wasn’t just on fire in the first quarter, he scored 53 points on the night — shooting 10-of-18 from three — and lifted the Warriors to an upset win against the Nuggets.