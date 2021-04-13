Watch Stephen Curry pass Wilt Chamberlain to become Warriors all-time leading scorer

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2021, 12:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

That didn’t take long.

Stephen Curry entered Monday night needing 19 points to pass Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and it took all of one quarter to get there. Curry scored his 17,784 career point on a driving layup in the first quarter.

Curry wasn’t just on fire in the first quarter, he scored 53 points on the night — shooting 10-of-18 from three — and lifted the Warriors to an upset win against the Nuggets.

