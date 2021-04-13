Postponed Nets at Timberwolves game to be played Tuesday without fans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA chose to postpone the Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves Monday for all the right reasons. The players were consulted but didn’t think it felt right to play after another unarmed Black man — 20-year-old Daunte Wright — was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

However, that created a logistical problem: If that game was not made up on Tuesday when both teams were off, it would force a three-games-in-three nights situation for at least one of the teams at a future date.

The NBA has decided to play the game Tuesday, at 3 p.m. central time at the Target Center in Minneapolis. From the NBA’s official announcement:

After consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials, the decision was made to reschedule the game today.

The Timberwolves announced soon after this game will be played without fans in the building.

It is not an ideal situation, but it may be the logistically best one.

We will see what the players from the Timberwolves and Nets do to honor Wright.