Nuggets’ Jamal Murray leaves game with scary non-contact knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray returned to the court Monday after missing four games with a sore right knee, then in the final minute of the fourth quarter went down with a non-contact injury where he is grabbing his left knee in pain.

Jamal Murray left the game after an injury to his left knee pic.twitter.com/ddEEMg9A4c — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Murray refused a wheelchair to leave the court but had to be helped back to the locker room because of the knee injury. The Nuggets are waiting on an MRI for a complete picture and diagnosis.

Murray is scoring 21.3 points a game while shooting 41.2% from three this season, plus pitching in 4.8 assists a night. The Nuggets are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when Murray is on the court. If he is out for the playoffs Denver goes from a threat to come out of the West to a team missing its second-best player and a guy who was a force of nature at points in the bubble, lifting the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.