Nuggets’ Jamal Murray leaves game with scary non-contact knee injury

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2021, 1:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray returned to the court Monday after missing four games with a sore right knee, then in the final minute of the fourth quarter went down with a non-contact injury where he is grabbing his left knee in pain.

Murray refused a wheelchair to leave the court but had to be helped back to the locker room because of the knee injury. The Nuggets are waiting on an MRI for a complete picture and diagnosis.

Murray is scoring 21.3 points a game while shooting 41.2% from three this season, plus pitching in 4.8 assists a night. The Nuggets are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when Murray is on the court. If he is out for the playoffs Denver goes from a threat to come out of the West to a team missing its second-best player and a guy who was a force of nature at points in the bubble, lifting the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.

