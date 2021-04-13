Kevin Durant calls out Shannon Sharpe for fake quote

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To quote Nets star Kevin Durant, “There’s No relax champ. No relax when I’m on Twitter. I’m on 10 until the second I close the app. You relax!!”

Durant unapologetically tweets. From his main account. From a burner. From wherever he wants at whomever he wants.

Today’s target?

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports.

Durant:

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Shannon went on tv responding to this quote like I actually said this. Gullible fans will believe it, or say “you was thinking this anyway” it’s comedy at this point https://t.co/heKXs8iOuE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Sharpe:

Y’all remember the fake account when KD said: now everybody wanna play for the heat and Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples. Then joins 73-9 warriors and builds Nets into a superpower with Kyrie and Harden. OMG😭 https://t.co/SjU18X9XfE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Durant:

Ole Shannon refuses to respond to me. Yo Shannon why are u using your platform to push fake quotes about me??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Sharpe:

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Durant:

We can talk in front of everybody, it ain’t that serious Shannon, u go on tv in front of everybody pushing fake [s***] but now u wanna talk in private??? Why u lying on tv Shannon???

After leading the Warriors over the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals – including hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer over LeBron James in Game 3 in Cleveland – Durant said:

“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me. “I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my f[***]ing idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”

Durant then hit another dagger 3-pointer in Game 3 of the 2018 Finals in Cleveland.

Draymond Green said Durant’s discontent with Golden State stemmed from not receiving more praise for besting LeBron.

But I’ve never heard Durant say anything like what Sharpe attributed to him on television: “If LeBron James is the GOAT, I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shots in his building. What does that make me?” It really looks like Sharpe fell for a fake quote.

Durant actually tweeting in 2010 about competing with the Heat and Lakers doesn’t make this quote real. That tweet aging poorly doesn’t make this quote real, either.

If Durant actually said that, Sharpe should show where. If not, Sharpe should correct his mistake – publicly, not just in a private conversation with Durant.

Durant has repeatedly blamed the media unwarrantedly.

But, in this case, his frustration and criticism look totally justified.