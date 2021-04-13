Kevin Durant calls out Shannon Sharpe for fake quote

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT
Shannon Sharpe
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
To quote Nets star Kevin Durant, “There’s No relax champ. No relax when I’m on Twitter. I’m on 10 until the second I close the app. You relax!!”

Durant unapologetically tweets. From his main account. From a burner. From wherever he wants at whomever he wants.

Today’s target?

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports.

Durant:

Sharpe:

Durant:

Sharpe:

Durant:

We can talk in front of everybody, it ain’t that serious Shannon, u go on tv in front of everybody pushing fake [s***] but now u wanna talk in private??? Why u lying on tv Shannon???

After leading the Warriors over the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals – including hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer over LeBron James in Game 3 in Cleveland – Durant said:

“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me. “I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my f[***]ing idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”

Durant then hit another dagger 3-pointer in Game 3 of the 2018 Finals in Cleveland.

Draymond Green said Durant’s discontent with Golden State stemmed from not receiving more praise for besting LeBron.

But I’ve never heard Durant say anything like what Sharpe attributed to him on television: “If LeBron James is the GOAT, I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shots in his building. What does that make me?” It really looks like Sharpe fell for a fake quote.

Durant actually tweeting in 2010 about competing with the Heat and Lakers doesn’t make this quote real. That tweet aging poorly doesn’t make this quote real, either.

If Durant actually said that, Sharpe should show where. If not, Sharpe should correct his mistake – publicly, not just in a private conversation with Durant.

Durant has repeatedly blamed the media unwarrantedly.

But, in this case, his frustration and criticism look totally justified.