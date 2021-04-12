Welcome to the NBA, rookie — watch Paul George dunk on Isaiah Stewart

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — Paul George gave Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart his “welcome to the NBA” moment.

George showed all night his sore toe was not an issue as he scored 32, capped off by this attack of the rim when he dunked all over Stewart.

Ouch.

“I’m looking to dunk that,” George said after the game. “He was way under the basket, the way the night was going I wasn’t getting any call, so I had to finish it.”

The Clippers took charge of a defensively sloppy game in the fourth quarter and went on to win 131-124, with Marcus Morris Sr. leading the way with 33 points. Los Angeles has won five in a row and went 7-2 on their recent homestand.