NBA postpones Nets at Timberwolves in wake of police shooting in Minnesota

Protests erupted in Minneapolis overnight after a Black man — 20-year-old Daunte Wright — was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Saying it was “in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday,” the NBA has postponed the Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves game scheduled in Minneapolis Monday night.

The Minnesota Twins also postponed their game Monday against the Boston Red Sox, and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild have postponed their matchup tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

The shooting of Wright — which the Brooklyn Center police chief said happened because the officer pulled out her firearm instead of the taser she intended to use — took place in a different suburb but just about 14 from where George Floyd was killed last year in his encounter with police in Minneapolis.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing Floyd, is in its third week and already had the city of Minneapolis on edge.

The postponed Nets/Timberwolves game may be rescheduled for Tuesday night as both teams are off, however, if tensions continue to rise in the city that may not be possible. There are future schedule dates where the game could be squeezed in, but it would create a back-to-back-to-back (three games in three nights) for at least one of the teams.