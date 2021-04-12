Curry needs 19 points to pass Chamberlain as Warriors’ all-time leading scorer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anytime someone passes Wilt Chamberlain in the record books, it’s a triumph.

Monday night Stephen Curry should do just that — his 19th point will put him past Hall of Famer Chamberlain to become the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer. Curry is averaging 29.9 points a game this season and likely will pass the legend when Golden State hosts Denver in an unfortunately still empty Chase Center (fans return next week).

Curry finds the whole thing a little dreamlike. Here’s how he described it, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“That’s surreal to be honest,” Curry said… “[Chamberlain has] got a lot of buckets. Obviously he’s a legend and remains [one] across the whole league, but obviously wearing a Warriors uniform and having been here my whole career, it’s pretty crazy. So I got a couple more points to score — hopefully some more wins in the process — but it is just a wild thought in general. “To know where it started out and all that’s happened over the course of my career … that is a pretty significant milestone.”

It is. Curry has scored 17,765 points in his dozen NBA seasons, is a two-time MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and he has three rings — an insane level of achievement. But chasing Wilt through the record books is like chasing a ghost. He is everywhere in NBA history — seventh all-time in scoring, the leading rebounder in league history, he’s even 80th all-time in assists. If there’s an offensive record, you can count on Wilt being in the mix. Chamberlain played six seasons to start his career for the Philadelphia then San Francisco Warriors.

Tonight, Curry likely passes Wilt. That is legendary in its own right.