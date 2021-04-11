Watch Miles Bridges throw down dunk of the year candidate on Capela

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards likely still has the Dunk of the Year leader, but Charlotte’s Miles Bridges has demanded to be part of the conversation.

Bridges’ throwdown over a good rim protector in Clint Capela is jaw-dropping.

That. Is. Nasty.

Bridges finished with a team-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as Atlanta got a 105-101 win despite Trae Young sitting out, thanks to 32 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Still, the highlight of the night goes to Bridges.