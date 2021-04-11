Watch Miles Bridges throw down dunk of the year candidate on Capela

Anthony Edwards likely still has the Dunk of the Year leader, but Charlotte’s Miles Bridges has demanded to be part of the conversation.
Bridges’ throwdown over a good rim protector in Clint Capela is jaw-dropping.
😱 MILES BRIDGES, OH MY GOODNESS. 😱@hornets 99@ATLHawks 99
2:23 left: https://t.co/TSNteoSTTr pic.twitter.com/gazQLBb2IL
— NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2021
That. Is. Nasty.
Bridges finished with a team-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as Atlanta got a 105-101 win despite Trae Young sitting out, thanks to 32 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Still, the highlight of the night goes to Bridges.