Watch Miles Bridges throw down dunk of the year candidate on Capela

By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT
0 Comments

Anthony Edwards likely still has the Dunk of the Year leader, but Charlotte’s Miles Bridges has demanded to be part of the conversation.

Bridges’ throwdown over a good rim protector in Clint Capela is jaw-dropping.

That. Is. Nasty.

Bridges finished with a team-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as Atlanta got a 105-101 win despite Trae Young sitting out, thanks to 32 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Still, the highlight of the night goes to Bridges.

Check out more on the Hornets

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns move up to second as West dominates top five
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday
Three things to know: Jrue Holiday contract extension transcends largely...
Hornets forward Gordon Hayward
Hornets: Gordon Hayward out at least four weeks with foot injury