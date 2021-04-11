Watch Enes Kanter pull down 30 rebounds in Trail Blazer win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is a beast on the glass — 12 rebounds a game (fourth in the NBA) while pulling down 23.9% of the rebounds while on the court (third-highest rate in the NBA).

Kanter reached a new level on Saturday night against the Pistons, pulling down a franchise record and personal best 30 rebounds in the Trail Blazers win over the Pistons Saturday.

I have the best teammates in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AMJdweav24 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 11, 2021

It was a love fest for Kanter after the game, with his teammates and coach praising him, via Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest.

“It takes effort and persistence to come up with that many rebounds in a game where it’s that many professional athletes on the floor and he’s probably the worst athlete of all of them. So for him to come down with 30 rebounds, it’s special and it just shows his knack for getting the ball,” Damian Lillard said. “When you look at the effort that it takes to rebound – the persistence at both ends, the beating that you have to take – all those things are tough to do,” said coach Terry Stotts.

Kanter is splitting time at center with Jusuf Nurkic at center for Portland, which at 31-21 sits as the six seed in the West currently and is fighting to stay out of the play-in games.