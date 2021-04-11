Warriors’ Wiseman reportedly suffers torn meniscus in right knee, likely done for season

The up-and-down season for No. 2 pick James Wiseman appears to have come to an end on a very disappointing note.

Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by other sources. While the Warriors are still talking to doctors — a treatment plan and recovery timeline depend on where on the meniscus the tear is — it is highly unlikely he is back this season.

Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. No timeline on a return yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Warriors are consulting with doctors over next couple of days, but there's certainly an expectation that Wiseman could miss the rest of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. For now, they're still working through a plan of action and timeline. https://t.co/nDGISG1y4Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Wiseman injured his knee landing after a dunk early in the second quarter of the Warriors’ win against the Rockets on Saturday night.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds aa season as a rookie, starting 27 games for the Warriors, including the last 10 (he missed time due to a sprained wrist this season and other ailments). The 7-foot rookie out of Memphis would show flashes of the athleticism that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but much of the time also looked overwhelmed by the speed and complexity of the NBA game, especially on the defensive end (as was to be expected for a guy who played three games in college). It was understood before the draft he would be a project and the real payoff would be a few years down the line.

Getting him time on the court and then into a strong offseason plan could have helped him grow into a player who can contribute more next season when the Warriors get Klay Thompson back and have an eye at returning to the top of the West. This will be a setback in that process, but young players usually bounce back strong from this injury.