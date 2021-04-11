Nets sign forward Alize Johnson to a multi-year, $4.1 million contract

Alize Johnson has played well for the Brooklyn Nets during his two 10-day contracts, so they are keeping him around.
The Nets have signed Johnson to a multi-year contract that could be worth up to $4.1 million, the team announced Sunday (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story). The contract details are not yet known, but it’s unlikely future years are fully guaranteed. Still, it is a good NBA contract for the 24-year-old out of Missouri State.
Forward Alize Johnson has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth up to $4.1 million, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN.
Brooklyn had the flexibility to sign Johnson to a contract up to 3 seasons because they still had a portion of their tax midlevel exception available.
The signing is not a big surprise, coach Steve Nash had hinted he wanted to keep Johnson around after this contract.
Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game averaging a little more than 13 minutes a night for the Nets, who had signed with Brooklyn after playing for the Raptors 905 in the G-League bubble. Johnson had played in 31 games for the Pacers over the previous two seasons.