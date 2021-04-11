Nets sign forward Alize Johnson to a multi-year, $4.1 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alize Johnson has played well for the Brooklyn Nets during his two 10-day contracts, so they are keeping him around.

The Nets have signed Johnson to a multi-year contract that could be worth up to $4.1 million, the team announced Sunday (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story). The contract details are not yet known, but it’s unlikely future years are fully guaranteed. Still, it is a good NBA contract for the 24-year-old out of Missouri State.

Forward Alize Johnson has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth up to $4.1 million, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson's productivity parlayed two consecutive 10-day contracts into the new deal with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Brooklyn had the flexibility to sign Johnson to a contract up to 3 seasons because they still had a portion of their tax midlevel exception available. https://t.co/8bmHS3ndHV — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 11, 2021

The signing is not a big surprise, coach Steve Nash had hinted he wanted to keep Johnson around after this contract.

Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game averaging a little more than 13 minutes a night for the Nets, who had signed with Brooklyn after playing for the Raptors 905 in the G-League bubble. Johnson had played in 31 games for the Pacers over the previous two seasons.