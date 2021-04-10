Watch Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroder get ejected for jawing at each other

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder had words. Then more words. And after the referees separated them, they kept jawing.

That led to both point guards getting ejected.

It happened fairly early in the third quarter. Irving was called for a foul, Schroder applauded the call and started jawing, and a few seconds later, as the Lakers were about to inbound the ball, they were still in each other’s faces. Nobody would stop jawing, and soon they were sent packing.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after getting into it during the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/i2UEyKba3m — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

Nets coach Steve Nash said between quarters he didn’t know what was said that led to the ejections.

As shorthanded as the Lakers are without LeBron James or Anthony Davis, they will take that trade of both point guards going off the floor. A flat Brooklyn team is struggling with the Lakers’ defense (which has remained top five in the league despite their stars being out), and Irving was one guy who could flip the switch and change that dynamic. With him in the locker room, the Lakers are in a much better place.