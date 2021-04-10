Reports: 76ers will sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to 10-day contract

With Joel Embiid in the paint — or Ben Simmons slashing into it — Philadelphia can never have enough floor-spacing shooters to balance things out.

Which is why a 10-day contract for veteran stretch four Anthony Tolliver makes sense. The 76ers will sign Tolliver to the contract in the coming days as he clears protocols, a story first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Tolliver, 35, bounced around the league last season from Portland to Sacramento to Memphis, playing in a total of 55 games. He had been out of the league this season up until this signing.

Tolliver may not see court time on a deep 76ers team — he and Mike Scott could split backup minutes at the four, or Tolliver could play some small-ball five — but the 13-year NBA veteran provides depth. Tolliver is a solid defender along the front line who can space the floor (career 37.5% from three). He can help Philadelphia get through the stretch run of the season and could help certain playoff matchups (if he sticks and is picked up for the rest of the season after a couple of 10-day deals).

If nothing else, Tolliver walks in the door bringing more shooting, which the 76ers could use.