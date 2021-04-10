Otto Porter stays put in Orlando; no last minute additions to buyout market

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

In the end, just five players had their contracts bought out this year and changed teams on the buyout market.

There was no rush of buyouts at the Friday night deadline for players to remain playoff eligible for their new teams. While players can still be bought out and sign with a new team through the end of the season, they could not be part of their new team’s playoff rosters.

There had been some buzz about Otto Porter being bought out in Orlando — with Boston and other playoff teams interested in signing him — but that did not materialize, as Marc Stein of the New York Times noted.

In the end, for all the noise about the buyout market, just five players changed teams.

With a little more than a month to go in the season, playoff-bound teams’ rosters are pretty much locked in.

Check out more on the Magic

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns move up to second as West dominates top five
Jamal Murray in Nuggets-Magic
Jamal Murray mercilessly teases former teammate R.J. Hampton for air-ball...
Aaron Gordon in Nuggets-Magic
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets come back to beat Magic in first meeting since trade