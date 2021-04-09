Report: Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. lost nearly 20 pounds in just over a week

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. has missed Cleveland’s last five games with an illness.

It sounds pretty serious.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. is feeling better after spending the last week-plus away from the team while battling an undetermined illness that left him bed ridden and caused rapid weight loss, sources tell cleveland.com.

A source said Nance lost nearly 20 pounds during that time and had a tough time keeping food down.

Nance has Crohn’s disease. Hopefully, he recovers from this issue swiftly.

The Cavs (19-32) are probably having another lost season. But, 3.5 games from play-in position, they could theoretically make a late run.

Even beyond, Nance – a 28-year-old under contract two more years – is instrumental to Cleveland’s future.

