LeBron, other NBA stars react on social media to death of DMX

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
Prince Williams/Wireimage
0 Comments

Rapper, actor, and cultural icon DMX died on Friday at the age of 50, his family confirmed, and that has hit some NBA players hard.

DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — suffered a heart attack on April 2 and never recovered. DMX exploded  onto the rap scene in 1998 with his first album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” and went on to have an iconic career that included hits such as “Party Up” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” He also did some acting, appearing in movies such as “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

The passing of DMX was felt around the NBA, including LeBron James and James Harden.

RIP DMX.