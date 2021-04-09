LeBron, other NBA stars react on social media to death of DMX

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rapper, actor, and cultural icon DMX died on Friday at the age of 50, his family confirmed, and that has hit some NBA players hard.

DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — suffered a heart attack on April 2 and never recovered. DMX exploded onto the rap scene in 1998 with his first album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” and went on to have an iconic career that included hits such as “Party Up” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” He also did some acting, appearing in movies such as “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

The passing of DMX was felt around the NBA, including LeBron James and James Harden.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 9, 2021

Grew up listening to your music word for word as young kid. You name will liv forever! R.I.P DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt 😕 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 9, 2021

My favorite DMX song. RIP X pic.twitter.com/QPmfBiyW3y — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX🦅🙏🏽 — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021

Never let this video go away! Legendary 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/XvubFIa2vq — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX.