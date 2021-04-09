LeBron, other NBA stars react on social media to death of DMX

Rapper, actor, and cultural icon DMX died on Friday at the age of 50, his family confirmed, and that has hit some NBA players hard.
DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — suffered a heart attack on April 2 and never recovered. DMX exploded onto the rap scene in 1998 with his first album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” and went on to have an iconic career that included hits such as “Party Up” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” He also did some acting, appearing in movies such as “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”
The passing of DMX was felt around the NBA, including LeBron James and James Harden.
❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021
— James Harden (@JHarden13) April 9, 2021
DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 🙏🏽
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 9, 2021
Icon.
RIP DMX😔 pic.twitter.com/xYiBdqjLQl
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2021
Grew up listening to your music word for word as young kid. You name will liv forever! R.I.P DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 9, 2021
RIP TO A LEGEND @DMX 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/LNiuHcuiya
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 9, 2021
🙏🏽 damn https://t.co/EiqWzy8Zfu
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt 😕
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 9, 2021
My favorite DMX song. RIP X pic.twitter.com/QPmfBiyW3y
— Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) April 9, 2021
Rest up DMX🦅🙏🏽
— 14 (@RjHampton14) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 🙏🏾
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021
Never let this video go away! Legendary 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/XvubFIa2vq
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX.