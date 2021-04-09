Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The story of Jimmy Butler‘s legendary practice with the Timberwolves in 2018: Trying to force a trade, he arrived late, led third-stringers to victory over the starters while talking smack and shooting only once then left early.

Jamal Crawford – who played with Butler in Minnesota the prior season – on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe:

Jimmy called me. He said, “Maaan, if you could have been at this practice here.”

I’m going to tell you the coldest part. I don’t know if Jimmy said this. I think he had his Rolex on while he was killing everybody with the ball. I think he had a Rolex watch on while he was killing people, picking them apart in practice and then walked off the floor. It was classic from what I heard.

I don’t know whether that’s true. I also don’t really care.

Add it to the myth.