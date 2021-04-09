Clippers’ Beverley out 3-4 weeks following surgery on fractured hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The injuries just keep piling up for the Clippers this season.

The latest is Patrick Beverley, who had surgery on a fracture of the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand and will be out 3-4 weeks, the team announced Friday. That timeline would keep him out most of the regular season, but will see him return for some games time before the playoffs start.

The fourth metacarpal is the bone that connects the ring finger to the wrist in the hand. Beverley appears to have broken his hand on this play, reaching for the rock against Chris Paul during the Clippers’ win over the Suns.

Here’s the play where Patrick Beverley apparently broke his left hand. He attempted to poke the ball loose from Chris Paul and was clearly grabbing at his hand the entire possession after. pic.twitter.com/vE08SU29Ig — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 10, 2021

A couple of plays later, Beverley fouled CP3 to stop a fast break, but it was determined to be a flagrant 2 foul and Beverley was ejected.

No Beverley will mean more Rajon Rondo (who also is out Friday night with a sore adductor) and Reggie Jackson. Los Angeles also is without Serge Ibaka, DeMarcus Cousins, and Paul George is playing through a toe issue.

No Beverley means trouble for the Clippers, who are 6.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season, with most of his impact on the defensive end. His pesky, physical style gets under the skin of opponents but fires up teammates.