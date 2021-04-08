Watch Nuggets coach Michael Malone go on tirade, get ejected (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is a good, physical defender. Maybe he was too physical against Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. But officials didn’t call a foul.

Which set off Denver coach Michael Malone.

Malone threw a screaming fit, got ejected and then was restrained as he continued to yell.

As Malone left the court, the ball bounced to him. He caught it and took a couple steps. But instead of turning his outburst epic, he threw the ball back.

The Nuggets responded well to their coach’s ejection. Up only one when he got tossed, they beat San Antonio 106-96. Denver has won seven straight.