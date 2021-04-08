Trail Blazers sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to 10-day contract

The Trail Blazers want to add some depth on the wing and they are going to give veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson a chance to prove he can be that guy.
Portland announced Thursday it had signed Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract after he cleared COVID-19 protocols. Hollis-Jefferson himself confirmed it.
We have signed @IAmCHAP24 to a 10-day contract.
Welcome, Rondae!
🔗: https://t.co/KCVtjTISPG pic.twitter.com/f1yglSqnaU
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 8, 2021
Allahu Akbar! pic.twitter.com/QyKobFtHU0
— R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) April 3, 2021
Hollis Jefferson played last season in Toronto, where he gave the Raptors a solid 18 minutes and seven points a night, and then went into training camp with the Timberwolves and played well. Still, he was always unlikely to make the roster (due to a numbers game).
The Trail Blazers get a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, put the ball on the floor, get to the rim, and is a quality passer. He’s available because he’s a 6’6″ swingman who does not space the floor from three — in Toronto he took about one three every other game and only hit 13% of those. That allows opponents to hide weaker defenders or help off him. Despite that, he can give a team solid wing minutes off the bench during the regular season.
Portland was down to 13 players on the roster after the two-for-one trade that brought in Norman Powell, they needed to add a player and Hollis-Jefferson is that guy (for now).