Trail Blazers sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to 10-day contract

The Trail Blazers want to add some depth on the wing and they are going to give veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson a chance to prove he can be that guy.

Portland announced Thursday it had signed Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract after he cleared COVID-19 protocols. Hollis-Jefferson himself confirmed it.

Hollis Jefferson played last season in Toronto, where he gave the Raptors a solid 18 minutes and seven points a night, and then went into training camp with the Timberwolves and played well. Still, he was always unlikely to make the roster (due to a numbers game).

The Trail Blazers get a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, put the ball on the floor, get to the rim, and is a quality passer. He’s available because he’s a 6’6″ swingman who does not space the floor from three — in Toronto he took about one three every other game and only hit 13% of those. That allows opponents to hide weaker defenders or help off him. Despite that, he can give a team solid wing minutes off the bench during the regular season.

Portland was down to 13 players on the roster after the two-for-one trade that brought in Norman Powell, they needed to add a player and Hollis-Jefferson is that guy (for now).