NBA: One player tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
NBA coronavirus
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
One coronavirus case per week among NBA players seemed like a reasonable baseline as vaccination levels increase.

For the third straight week, one NBA player tested positive for coronavirus.

NBA release:

Of the 483 players tested for COVID-19 since March 31, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

NBA players have had at least 168 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

Hopefully, the positivity rate remains low during this phase of vaccine ramp-up. A return to normalcy is around the corner.