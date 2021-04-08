NBA: One player tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One coronavirus case per week among NBA players seemed like a reasonable baseline as vaccination levels increase.

For the third straight week, one NBA player tested positive for coronavirus.

NBA release:

Of the 483 players tested for COVID-19 since March 31, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

NBA players have had at least 168 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

Hopefully, the positivity rate remains low during this phase of vaccine ramp-up. A return to normalcy is around the corner.