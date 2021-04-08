NBA: One player tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

One coronavirus case per week among NBA players seemed like a reasonable baseline as vaccination levels increase.
For the third straight week, one NBA player tested positive for coronavirus.
NBA release:
Of the 483 players tested for COVID-19 since March 31, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.
NBA players have had at least 168 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.
Hopefully, the positivity rate remains low during this phase of vaccine ramp-up. A return to normalcy is around the corner.