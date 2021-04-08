Marc Gasol clarifies after frustration: I’m ‘fully committed’ to Lakers

Asked whether he’d stick with the Lakers the rest of the season after getting supplanted by Andre Drummond in the starting lineup, Marc Gasol said both “I’m committed to this team” and “We’ll see.”

So, which is it?

Gasol, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I’ll stay ready. I’m going to tell you this: I’m fully committed to the team. I’ll stay ready when my number is called,” Gasol said. “I understand we have to get Andre acclimated to what we’re trying to do. We have to get back our two main guys — Bron [LeBron James] and AD [Anthony Davis] whenever they come back — and they have to get that group going and get some chemistry going with the first unit for them. I’ll be ready no matter what happens. No matter if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes, if it’s whatever position. If it’s some nights, I might not play. But I’ll stay ready, no matter what. I made that commitment. “It’s been a process for me to reassess this situation a little bit, but like I said, I’m fully committed to this team. So, whatever is thrown at me, I’ll be ready.”

I appreciate Gasol’s candor. He’s proud and competitive. He doesn’t have to like being demoted. It’s fine for him to openly discuss his frustration, showing fans what’s actually happening.

But Gasol also had to determine what he truly values, and that’s to be a good team player.

Gasol temporarily regained his starting spot with Drummond hurt. But when Drummond returns, Gasol will come off the bench.

That’s not ideal for Gasol. But it’s what the team is prioritizing. Now a role player, Gasol has to live with it.