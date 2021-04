Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The unthinkable happened: Kyle Anderson got way ahead of the pack on a fastbreak.

He made the most of it.

Anderson tossed an alley-oop off the backboard to Ja Morant, who threw down a high-octane dunk.

With the Grizzlies showing energy like that and Hawks showing energy like that, Memphis cruised to a 131-113 victory. Memphis (26-23) has won four straight and climbed to eighth in the Western Conference.