Raptors forward forward OG Anunoby slammed Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to the floor with a pro-wrestling move. Lakers big Montrezl Harrell ran in and shoved Gary Trent Jr. while going toward Anunoby.

Raptors players Fred VanVleet and DeAndre’ Bembry and Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker got suspended for the incident.

Anunoby and Harrell got fined.

NBA release:

Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker have each been suspended one game without pay and Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Lakers forward-center Montrezl Harrell have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Bembry, VanVleet and Horton-Tucker have each been suspended for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation. Anunoby, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $30,000 for initiating the incident by grabbing Schröder by the leg and recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schröder. Harrell, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. The incident occurred with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers’ 110-101 win over the Raptors on April 6 … in Tampa, Florida. Bembry will serve his suspension tonight when the Raptors play host to the Chicago Bulls. … Van Vleet, who has missed the past two games with an injury, will serve his suspension in the next regular season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play. Horton-Tucker will serve his suspension tonight when the Lakers face the Miami Heat [in Miami].

The NBA has an ironclad rule: Players who leave the bench during a fight get suspended one game. Everyone knows the rule. It has worked well to curtail scuffles. Though players might intend to be peacemakers, running into an already-chaotic situation is too likely to escalate an altercation.

But the league has also gotten more lenient on punishing players overall under NBA commissioner Adam Silver. So, it looks silly when VanVleet, Bembry and Horton-Tucker get suspended and the aggressors – Anunoby and Harrell – merely get fined.

Worse: The NBA calling VanVleet “Van Vleet” while suspending him.