Watch OG Anunoby, Montrezl Harrell get ejected after scuffle

A whole lot of players will be writing checks to the league after this one.

In the first quarter Tuesday, Toronto’s OG Anunoby drove the basket in transition and the Lakers’ Dennis Schroder came in with the fairly hard foul to make sure Anunoby didn’t get the shot off. Then Schroder tries to catch Anunoby and hold him up, but the Raptor big takes exception and puts Schroder on the ground. Then it is on.

OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were both ejected after this WILD play 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjndrs3ZkA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

Anunoby was ejected for the retaliation on Schroder, then Harrell was tossed for being the third man in and escalating the incident. All three of them may write checks to the league, along with Gary Trent Jr. and a few players who seemed to leave the bench during the incident.

The game calmed down after the ejections.

The Lakers, already without Anthony Davis (hamstring) and Andre Drummond (toe), couldn’t afford to lose another big man but did in the exchange. This is a game that was void of stars as LeBron James, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet were already sidelined for the night.