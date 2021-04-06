Stephen Curry talks golf, his father, makes Masters’ pick on “Beyond the Fairway” podcast

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When his NBA career is over, will Stephen Curry turn his attention to golf and push to get on a professional golf tour?

“We’re going to have to do another ‘Beyond the Fairway’ with Ayesha and ask her,” Curry joked on the latest episode of NBC Sports’ “Beyond the Fairway” podcast out this week. He then added if he got her thumbs-up and an okay from his daughter Riley, he would go for it.

It is Masters’ week, and Curry joined pro golfers Will Lowery and Doug Smith to talk about how Lowery helped his game — and how Stephen crossed him up — plus Curry talks about playing golf with his father, and how he came to fund the golf program at Howard University.

Then Curry makes his Masters’ pick — Jordan Spieth — while the hosts wonder if Dustin Johnson can repeat.

Beyond the Fairway is something different in the podcast space: Lowery and Smith are Black professional golfers who will bring a new perspective to topics from the world of golf, plus interview celebrities such as Curry — and previously Hall of Famer Ray Allen — and talk to golf influencers about their games. Give it a listen wherever you download/stream your podcasts.