Aron Baynes might be the NBA’s most–dunked–on player.

He found a new way to take abuse on the court yesterday.

Russell Westbrook whipped a pass… right into Baynes’ face.

At least Baynes could hold his head high in the end, as the Raptors beat the Wizards on Gary Trent Jr.‘s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.